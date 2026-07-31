"I Am With Baby": Priyanka Chopra Apologises To Fans For Not Taking Selfies At Airport

Priyanka Chopra's simple yet heartfelt interaction with fans at the Mumbai Airport has won her widespread admiration. The actress was spotted carrying her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They were all set to board their flight from Mumbai when some fans approached them.

In the video captured by paparazzi, the actress was seen stepping out of her car in a stylish grey co-ord sweat set paired with a matching baseball cap and dark sunglasses. She was carrying Malti in her arms; the little one was asleep.

As she approached the departure area, Priyanka was greeted by multiple fans eager to click pictures with her. Instead of ignoring their requests or hurrying past them, she paused to acknowledge them and politely apologised for not being able to pose for selfies. “I'm so sorry; I am with the baby,” the actress explained.

Her warm smile and gracious response struck a chord with fans, and videos of the candid moment spread across social media, with many praising the diva for staying grounded and respectful despite her international fame.

Ahead of this appearance, the actress was spotted with husband Nick Jonas and Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu. They took a break from work and went out to watch a movie at AMB Cinemas. Sharing a picture of the trio on Instagram, AMB Cinemas wrote, "A truly star-studded evening at AMB Cinemas. The Globe Trotter Superstar @urstrulyMahesh, Desi Girl Mandakini @priyankachopra and @nickjonas graced us with their presence for a memorable movie night. It was a pleasure hosting you all. See you again soon.”

Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her highly anticipated upcoming film, Varanasi. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this epic action-adventure stars Mahesh Babu in a dual role alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. With the narrative spanning across several timelines, the plot follows the adventures of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi faces the impending arrival of an asteroid. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi.