Want To Park On Bengaluru Road? Get Ready To Shell Out Upto Rs 25,000 A Year

Bengalureans may soon have to shell out significantly more to park their vehicles, both in residential areas and on non-residential roads, with the Karnataka government notifying a draft parking policy for the Greater Bengaluru Area.
Under the proposed Greater Bengaluru Area (Parking) Rules, 2026, residential parking permits could cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 a year, depending on the type of car. Small cars would attract an annual permit fee of Rs 15,000, sedans Rs 20,000 and SUVs Rs 25,000.
For non-residential on-street parking, cars could be charged between Rs 40 and Rs 80 per hour, while two-wheelers could pay between Rs 20 and Rs 40, depending on the road category.
Parking charges will vary depending on the category of road. On-street parking for cars will cost Rs 40 per hour on Category C roads, Rs 60 on Category B roads and Rs 80 on Category A roads. For two-wheelers, the corresponding charges will be Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 40 per hour.
Off-street parking will be cheaper, with hourly rates for cars ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 40 and two-wheelers from Rs 10 to Rs 20. Monthly off-street parking will cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 4,000. A 50 per cent discount will be available on monthly off-street parking rates for parking between 8 PM and 8 AM.
The draft rules also seek to discourage long-duration parking on roads, with charges increasing for vehicles parked beyond two hours.
If implemented, the policy would mark a major shift in Bengaluru's parking system, effectively putting a price on occupying public parking space and encouraging motorists to use organised off-street facilities.
The draft notification, issued by the Urban Development Department on August 11, invites objections and suggestions from the public within 30 days of its publication in the Gazette.
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