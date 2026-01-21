Lamborghini Races On Bengaluru Road, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral

A video showing a Lamborghini sports car being driven recklessly on a public road in Bengaluru has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage on social media.

The car, a green-coloured Lamborghini Huracan, was seen speeding and indulging in rash driving on the Mysuru road in the city.

As the video went viral, a case was registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving on public roads under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

A similar video from Delhi had recently gone viral, in which a black Mahindra Scorpio-N vehicle with tinted windows was seen being driven in a zigzag manner on a busy stretch of a national highway.

A man uploaded the video on social media and tagged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to take action.

Taking cognizance of a viral video circulating on social media, the team of PS Samaypur Badli, @dcp_outernorth took swift action .



The offending vehicle, which was being driven recklessly & dangerously, has been seized and the driver has been arrested for rash & negligent… pic.twitter.com/FIr8HbR9Za — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2026

Gupta took note of the video and said the driver was arrested.

1. Case FIR no. 63/ 2026 dated 20.1.26 u/s 281 BNS and 184 MV Act registered at PS Samaipur Badli.

2. Offending vehicle Scorpio has been seized.

3. driver has been identified as Daud Ansari s/o Musafir Ansari, R/o Jabir Nagar, Okhla,21 years, is a student of IGNOU. He has… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) January 20, 2026

The police then arrested a 21-year-old man, Daud Ansari, for rash and dangerous driving. During verification, it was found that the vehicle was registered in the name of his father.