Lamborghini Races On Bengaluru Road, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral

A video showing a Lamborghini sports car being driven recklessly on a public road in Bengaluru has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage on social media.
The car, a green-coloured Lamborghini Huracan, was seen speeding and indulging in rash driving on the Mysuru road in the city.
As the video went viral, a case was registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving on public roads under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.
🔴#BREAKING | Lamborghini driver races on Bengaluru roads, driver booked— NDTV (@ndtv) January 21, 2026
NDTV's @reethu_journo joins @ParmeshwarBawa with more details pic.twitter.com/yfDWApLdXf
A similar video from Delhi had recently gone viral, in which a black Mahindra Scorpio-N vehicle with tinted windows was seen being driven in a zigzag manner on a busy stretch of a national highway.
A man uploaded the video on social media and tagged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to take action.
Taking cognizance of a viral video circulating on social media, the team of PS Samaypur Badli, @dcp_outernorth took swift action .— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2026
The offending vehicle, which was being driven recklessly & dangerously, has been seized and the driver has been arrested for rash & negligent… pic.twitter.com/FIr8HbR9Za
Gupta took note of the video and said the driver was arrested.
1. Case FIR no. 63/ 2026 dated 20.1.26 u/s 281 BNS and 184 MV Act registered at PS Samaipur Badli.— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) January 20, 2026
2. Offending vehicle Scorpio has been seized.
3. driver has been identified as Daud Ansari s/o Musafir Ansari, R/o Jabir Nagar, Okhla,21 years, is a student of IGNOU. He has…
The police then arrested a 21-year-old man, Daud Ansari, for rash and dangerous driving. During verification, it was found that the vehicle was registered in the name of his father.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world