Lamborghini Races On Bengaluru Road, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral

The car, a green-coloured Lamborghini Huracan, was seen speeding and indulging in rash driving near a metro station.

A case was registered against the Lamborghini driver for rash and negligent driving on public roads.
Bengaluru:

A video showing a Lamborghini sports car being driven recklessly on a public road in Bengaluru has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage on social media.

The car, a green-coloured Lamborghini Huracan, was seen speeding and indulging in rash driving on the Mysuru road in the city.

As the video went viral, a case was registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving on public roads under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

A similar video from Delhi had recently gone viral, in which a black Mahindra Scorpio-N vehicle with tinted windows was seen being driven in a zigzag manner on a busy stretch of a national highway.

A man uploaded the video on social media and tagged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to take action.

Gupta took note of the video and said the driver was arrested.

The police then arrested a 21-year-old man, Daud Ansari, for rash and dangerous driving. During verification, it was found that the vehicle was registered in the name of his father.

