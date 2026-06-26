Man Cheats Bengaluru Car Dealer Of Rs 25 Lakh With Fake Gold, Arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Bengaluru car dealer of Rs 25 lakh by selling fake gold bars, with police recovering Rs 19.93 lakh in cash from his possession, police said.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Vijayanagar, filed a complaint at Tilaknagar Police Station on May 22.

He alleged that two acquaintances claimed they had discovered around 1.5 kg gold while drilling a borewell on agricultural land in Harapanahalli and offered to sell it below market price," police said.

To gain his confidence, they sent photographs of gold-like bars on WhatsApp and later showed him a 2-gram gold sample at a hotel in Tilaknagar, police added.

After the sample was tested and found to be genuine, the complainant first paid Rs 2 lakh in cash and later handed over the remaining Rs 23 lakh. In return, he received around 1.5 kg gold-like bars. However, when he got the bars tested at a jewellery shop, he discovered they were fake.

Based on the complaint, Tilaknagar Police registered a cheating case and launched an investigation. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested one accused near a dhaba on NH-48 in Chitradurga on June 17 and recovered Rs 19.93 lakh in cash. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to his role in the fraud.

The accused was produced before a court on June 18 and remanded to judicial custody. Police are continuing efforts to trace the remaining accused with further investigation underway.