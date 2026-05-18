Thane Jewellery Trader Loses Rs 14 Lakh In Gold Sale Fraud

Six persons have allegedly cheated a jewellery trader of Rs 14 lakh under the pretext of selling him gold at a low price in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The 31-year-old victim, a resident of Goregaon in Mumbai, claimed that the accused approached him with an offer to sell gold at a discounted rate. They allegedly took Rs 14 lakh in cash from him in the Vasant Vihar area here on May 12, but failed to hand over the promised 100 grams of gold, a police official said.

Based on the complaint, the Chitalsar police have registered an FIR against three identified and as many unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.

Efforts were underway to trace the accused, the police said.

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