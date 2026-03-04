Advertisement
Maharashtra Man Arrested For Molesting, Extorting Rs 50,000 From Teen

The accused threatened to inform the girl's parents about their purported "relationship" and extracted a total of Rs 50,000 from her.

Read Time: 2 mins
The girl told her parents, who approached the police.
  • A 23-year-old man was arrested for molesting a 15-year-old girl in Thane city
  • The accused allegedly extorted Rs 50,000 from the girl over six months
  • The man targeted the girl between September 2025 and February 2026
Thane:

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting and extorting Rs 50,000 from a 15-year-old schoolgirl over six months in Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Prathamesh Desai, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, was taken into custody following a complaint by the girl's parents on March 1.

A police official from the Vartak Nagar police station said Desai targeted the teenager between September 2025 and February 2026. “On multiple occasions, he took her to isolated locations and molested her,” the official said, citing the FIR.

The accused threatened to inform the girl's parents about their purported “relationship” and extracted a total of Rs 50,000 from her, he said.

“Unable to bear the persistent threats and financial demands, the girl finally confided in her parents, who approached the police,” the official said.

Desai has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that further investigation was underway. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

