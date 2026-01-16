Kerala Student Modifies Honda City To Shoot Flames, Fined Rs 1 Lakh In Bengaluru

A Kerala student, driving an illegally modified car which shot flames from its exhaust, has been fined by authorities in Bengaluru. The student had to pay a fine of Rs 1.11 lakh to the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO).

A video shared by the Bengaluru City Traffic Police shows the car spurting bursts of fire from its exhaust, an illegal modification under motor vehicle rules. The clip later cuts to a payment receipt confirming the fine amount of Rs 1,11,500, before ending with a police officer standing next to the seized vehicle.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police wrote, “Fire from the exhaust? Expect the cost. Public roads aren't stunt posts.”

“Public roads are not a place for stunts. Modifying your vehicle's exhaust to produce sparks or fire is illegal. Remember, you will have to pay a price for your stunts,” the department wrote.

Fire from the exhaust? Expect the cost. Public roads aren't stunt posts.



ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು ಸ್ಟಂಟ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಜಾಗವಲ್ಲ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ವಾಹನದ ಎಕ್ಸಾಸ್ಟ್ (Exhaust) ಮಾರ್ಪಡಿಸಿ ಕಿಡಿ ಅಥವಾ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹೊರಬರುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಕಾನೂನುಬಾಹಿರ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಾಹಸಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕ ಬೆಲೆ ತೆರಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ನೆನಪಿರಲಿ.#NoStunts… pic.twitter.com/c6cJOShJaW — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) January 15, 2026

Are Car Modifications Legal In India?

In India, car modifications are legal but within strict limits. The law permits certain changes as long as they do not affect road safety, increase noise or emissions, or alter the vehicle's original structure.

Legal Car Modifications In India

Electronic Control Unit (ECU) remapping is legal, but it may void the car's warranty, and the vehicle must continue to meet emission norms and pass Pollution Under Control (PUC) tests.

Performance parts such as air filters or internal engine components are allowed if noise and emission limits are not exceeded.

Suspension changes are permitted as long as ground clearance is not significantly increased or reduced.

Aftermarket CNG kits are legal if they are RTO-approved and updated in the registration certificate.

Modifications for differently-abled drivers are allowed and encouraged, but the vehicle must be registered as an “Adapted Vehicle.”

Body wraps are permitted if the original colour remains the same. Colour changes require RTO approval.

Colour change is legal once updated in the RC, except for Army Green, which is reserved for military use.

Bolt-on body kits are allowed if they do not affect the chassis or safety systems.

Illegal Car Modifications In India