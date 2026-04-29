Maharashtra Man Stabs Girlfriend, Her Mother To Death, Then Attempts Suicide

A man stabbed his girlfriend and her mother to death in Maharashtra's Palghar district and then attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself.

The incident occurred in the Gokul Township area of ​​Palghar's Virar West. The accused has been identified as 27-year-old Shivam Upadhyay. Police said Shivam inflicted multiple stab wounds upon 24-year-old Nancy Mishra and her 45-year-old mother, Sarita Mishra, killing them both.

Following the murders, Shivam stabbed himself in an attempt to commit suicide. He is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar and remains under police custody.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene. The police have sent both the bodies for a post-mortem examination. A forensic team has also been summoned to the crime scene to collect evidence.