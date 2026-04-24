Armed With Gun, Knife, Spray, Lock, Woman Stabs Lover's Wife 10 Times

It is April 22. Sheela Sonar, a native of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, steps out of the house early in the morning. She is on a mission. She is the woman with a plan. She barges into her lover's house, not to surprise him, but to execute something gruesome no one would have imagined.

Armed with a gun, a knife, spray and a lock, Sheela breaks into the house and launches a frenzy attack on her lover's wife, 40-year-old Sadhana Mahendra Sonpatkar.

The neighbours stand witness to the brutal crime. Helpless, they stand outside the house, recording the incident through the door.

In the video, Sadhana is seen lying in a pool of blood, in the middle of her living room, while Sheela stands next to her with a knife in her hands. Sheela stabs Sadhana at least 10 times, first in the neck and then in the chest.

Sadhana's mother-in-law is seen sitting on the sofa behind Sheela, crying and pleading for her to end this brutality. Sadhana died on the spot due to excessive blood loss.

According to the police, they received information about the murder between 9:45 am and 10 am and reached the spot immediately. Police broke the door and took Sheela (45) into custody.

Sadhana's mother-in-law, the prime witness, said Sheela brought an object resembling a pistol, which the elderly woman snatched and threw out of the window. Sheela then took out a knife and launched the attack.

The preliminary investigation suggests that a personal dispute and an illicit relationship could be the motives behind the murder.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from Mohsin Sheikh)