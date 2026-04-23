Wife Refuses To Return Home, Man Sets In-Laws' House On Fire In Maharashtra

Furious that his wife was not sent back from her maternal home, a man set his in-laws' house on fire in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district. The massive blaze completely destroyed the house as well as reduced a neighbour's house to ashes.

The woman had been staying at her maternal home for a while following a dispute with her husband Mithun Padvi. Padvi visited his in-laws' home several times to take his wife back, but on each occasion, they refused to let her return with him.

Following repeated refusals, Padvi became enraged and set their house on fire. Due to the summer heat and strong winds, the fire intensified and, in no time, engulfed the neighbouring house belonging to Subhash Valvi. While there was no loss of life in the incident, both the houses and all their contents were completely destroyed.

Videos of the incident that have surfaced show the houses completely destroyed as people tried to douse the intense flames.

Padvi fled the scene immediately, and based on a complaint filed by his mother-in-law, the police have registered a case and have launched a search for the accused.