Maharashtra Man Sexually Exploits 180 Minors, Shoots 350 Videos, Arrested

A man accused of sexually exploiting at least 180 minor girls and recording over 350 obscene videos has been arrested in Maharashtra's Amravati, in a prompt action by the police following a complaint by a BJP MP.

Mohammad Ayaz, alias Tanveer, a resident of Paratwada city, allegedly lured the girls into a "love trap," took them to Mumbai and Pune, and filmed obscene videos of them.

These videos were allegedly used to blackmail the girls and force them into prostitution. Some were widely shared online too.

The minors were systematically targeted through WhatsApp and Snapchat groups, according to a memorandum submitted by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand.

Bonde also warned of staging protests in front of the SP's office on Wednesday morning if a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is not constituted.

Even some members of the Muslim community visited the police station to demand strict action against the accused, stressing the need to prevent the community's reputation from being tarnished.

Mohammad Ayaz had allegedly served as an office-bearer of the AIMIM earlier. In videos and photographs shared by him on his social media, he appears to be receiving a letter from the MIM's Amravati president, Haji Irfan Khan, and recording social media 'reels' at the party's rallies.

However, several such videos have been deleted from his Instagram account after the case came to light.

Acting swiftly in the case, the police arrested Ayaz and produced him before a court today. He has been remanded to police custody for seven days. The police have also seized his mobile phone. According to sources, the device contains several objectionable videos.

The police are now investigating whether the accused shared those videos with his friends or a criminal syndicate. With help from Cyber Cell, the videos that were shared online are also being probed.

(inputs by Shubham Baiskar)