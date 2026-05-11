Maharashtra Woman, Lover Tie Wire To Her Husband In Attempt To Electrocute Him

Gajanan More woke up with an electric current running through his body, soon to realise that it was an attempt by his wife and her lover to kill him.

The case from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district involved Kavdi More, who along with her alleged lover Vishnu Kadu, planned to kill her husband after he started becoming an obstacle in their relationship.

The plan was to kill Gajanan More while he was asleep at home on May 3. The accused tied one part of an aluminum wire to an electric wire and another to the man's body, and then pass current to kill him.

The sudden electric shock woke the man up. He sustained burns in both his upper arms. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot and arrested both accused on May 8. They also recovered the wires used in the murder attempt.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 109(1) and 62(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with attempt to murder and attempt to commit offences.