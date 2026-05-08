Maharashtra SSC Re-evaluation 2026 Starts Tomorrow: Verification, Photocopy Rules Explained

Maharashtra SSC Re-evaluation 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, will start the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) re-evaluation process tomorrow, May 9, 2026. The Class 10 results have been released on the official website, mahahsscboard.in. A total of 14,20,486 students have passed the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board examinations, recording an overall pass percentage of 92.09 per cent for fresh regular candidates.

The Maharashtra board provides the facility of online application for verification of marks. MSBSHSE Class 10 candidates of the 2026 academic cycle can apply for verification of marks in any subject other than the category subjects. Students can also demand the photocopy of the SSC Class 10 answer sheet, and apply for re-evaluation. The application window will be open from May 9 to May 23, 2026.

To apply online for re-evaluation of answer sheets of the February-March 2026 examinations, students must have the official photocopy of the answer sheet from the board. It is mandatory to apply to the concerned departmental board for receiving the Maharashtra board photocopies, according to the official notification.

Students can submit the re-evaluation applications through the board's official website. As per the official information, the board gives three consecutive opportunities under the 'Class Improvement Scheme' for students to pass their Maharashtra SSC board examination. Such students can appear in the following examination cycles: June-July 2026, February-March 2027, June-July 2027.

A total of 2,49,753 students have passed the Maharashtra board Class 10 exam from the Pune division. On the other hand, 1,31,645 candidates have passed from the Nagpur division.