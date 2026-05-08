Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 OUT, 92.09% Students Pass, Check Download Link Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 today, May 8, at 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can check their results online through the official websites once the result link is activated.

The board held a press conference at 11 am to announce key details including pass percentage, toppers, and district-wise performance. This year, the overall pass percentage of regular students are 92.09%. 76.33% private students passed and 33.79% students passed who are repeater.

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Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Scores

The following are the websites to download Maharashtra SSC Marksheet 2026:

The digital marksheet facility is available on DigiLocker for easy online access.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in or sscresult.mkcl.org.

Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Maharashtra 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Students should carefully check the following details in the marksheet:

Student's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Date-of-birth

School name

Roll number

Marks obtained in different subjects

Grade

Pass/Fail

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: Over 16 Lakh Students Appeared

This year, a total of 16,15,489 students registered for the Maharashtra SSC examinations. Among them, 8,65,740 were male students, 7,49,736 were female students, and 13 were transgender candidates.

The examinations were conducted across 5,111 centres throughout the state. Students from nine divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Kolhapur, appeared for the board examinations that began on February 20, 2026.