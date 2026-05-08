Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Today At 11:30 AM: Here's What You Can Do While Awaiting Class 10 Results

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2026 is expected to be out today at 11:30 am, as officially confirmed by the board. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, conducted the SSC examinations from February 20 to March 18, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. The countdown has already begun on the official website, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. While the clock ticks down, here's what you can do while waiting for your Maharashtra board Class 10 results.

Keep Official Websites In Check

Students are advised to keep official websites refreshed every few minutes. Here is the list of official result portals as announced by the board.

mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Class 10 candidates can also check announcements, countdown, and live updates here: Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result Direct Link, Marksheet Download, Pass Percentage Details

Keep Login Credentials Ready

It is advisable for the Maharashtra board SSC candidates to keep their MSBSHSE hall tickets ready or prepare by noting their roll number or seat number for quick login. Check the login details required to access Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results below.

Seat number

Mother's name

MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2026: What To Expect On Scorecard

The Maharashtra board Class 10th marksheet will include the name of the student, parents' name, roll number or seat number, date of birth, subject-wise distribution of marks, school's name, grades, and the qualifying status (pass or fail) of the candidate.

The Maharashtra board officials will announce the SSC results via a press conference. Last year, the Maharashtra board 10th result was announced on May 13. The overall pass percentage stood at 94.10 per cent.