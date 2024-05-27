Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: 95.81% Of Students Clear Exam, Pass Percentage Up By 1.98%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday announced the SSC (Class 10) results. A total of 95.81 per cent of students have cleared the exam. Girl students outshone boys, scoring 2.56 per cent higher than the latter. In 2023, girls secured a pass percentage of 95.87 per cent, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 92.05 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Websites To Check

Students can check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

They will need to enter their roll number and mother's name in the result window to check their mark sheets.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Steps To Check Result

Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, or sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, select the 'Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024' link.

Enter the required details - roll number, mother's name - in the result box.

Submit and download the Maharashtra SSC result 2024.

Students are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the Maharashtra SSC exams. However, students with 20 per cent will also be considered a pass.

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.83% per cent, recording a drop of 3.18 per cent compared to the 2022 results.

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared in the Class 10 board examination this year. The 10th board examination began on March 1 and ended on March 26. The exams were held in two shifts: the first shift from 11am to 2pm and the second shift from 3pm to 6pm.

The registration window for application submission regarding verification of the Maharashtra SSC result marks will be open from May 28 to June 11.

Compartment examinations will be held for those who fail to clear the Class 10 final exam.