Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 To Be Declared Today, Direct Link Here

Maharashtra SSC Result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is scheduled to announce the results for Class 10 today at 1:00 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official website of Maharashtra SSC board, mahahsscboard.in.

The board exams were held from February 21, 2025 to March 17, 2025.

There is an increase in the number of students who appeared for the exam this year as compared to the last year. In 2025, a total of 16.11 lakh student appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam as against 15.49 lakh students last year.

Along with the official websites, students can check their results on DigiLocker also.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: How to download your result?

Visit the official result portal, mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the "SSC Examination March 2025 Result" link.

Enter your roll number and mother's first name.

Click Submit to view your scorecard.

Download and print the provisional marksheet for reference.

Students can also receive results via SMS or DigiLocker for ease of access.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Re-evaluation and Compartment

To apply for Re-evaluation, students must:

Obtain a copy of the answer sheet from the university or the board.

Fill their request regarding revaluation on the official website.

If there are any discrepancies, changes will be made in the students' marks.

The application window for re-evaluation will open on May 14 and close on May 28.

Students who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams, to be held in July.