Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Marksheets On May 13, Here's How To Check Online

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Maharashtra SSC results will be declared on May 13 at 1pm. Students can check their scores on official websites and DigiLocker. Supplementary exams for failed subjects are scheduled for July.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the SSC (Class 10) exam results on Tuesday, May 13. The result link will be activated at 1pm on the official websites - mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Over 16 lakh students who appeared for the exams can access their scores online using their roll number and mother's first name.

The marksheets will contain subject-wise scores along with students' personal details. In addition to the official websites, students can also check their results on DigiLocker. This year, the exams were held from February 21 to March 17.

For re-evaluation, students must first apply for a photocopy of their answer sheet before requesting a recheck. The application window for re-evaluation will open on May 14 and close on May 28.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Supplementary Exams

Students who fail to clear one or more subjects will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams, scheduled to be held in July.

The detailed timetable will be announced in June, and the results are expected in August. This process allows students to qualify without losing an academic year.

As in 2024, grace marks may be awarded to students for achievements in sports or cultural events. The online scorecards will be provisional; original marksheets can be collected from schools after the results are declared.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result: Girls Outshone Boys In Past

Girls have consistently outperformed their male counterparts in recent years. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 95.81%, with girls recording a 97.21% pass rate, compared to 94.56% for boys.

Division-wise Results:

Division-wise, Konkan topped with a 99.01 per cent pass rate, while Nagpur recorded the lowest at 94.73 per cent. The MSBSHSE does not release a toppers' list to reduce psychological pressure on students. However, district-level merit data is usually shared. In 2024, over 5.5 lakh students secured distinctions, and 151 students scored a perfect 100 per cent.