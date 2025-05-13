Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Result 2025 Link: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is scheduled to announce the results for Class 10 today at 1:00 pm. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted from February 21,2025 to March 17,2025. Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites of the Maharashtra board, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result Live: How to check your result?

Visit the official result portal, mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the "SSC Examination March 2025 Result" link.

Enter your roll number and mother's first name.

Click Submit to view your scorecard.

Download and print the provisional marksheet for reference.

Students can also receive results via SMS or DigiLocker for ease of access.

Maharashtra Board Result Live: Last Year Performance

For the year 2024, Maharashtra board achieved an overall pass rate of 95.91 per cent.

Konkan district secured the highest position with a pass rate of 99.01 per cent. While Nagpur scored the lowest with a pass percentage of 94.73 per cent.

Girls achieved a pass rate of 97.21 per cent, outperforming boys with a pass rate of 94.56 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Live: