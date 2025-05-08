GSEB SSC Result 2025: What Are Your Options If You Didn't Clear Exams

GSEB SSC Class 10 Result Out: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the Class 10 result today at 8 am. A total of 83.08% of students passed the exam this year. The exams were held from February 27 to March 10, with over 7 lakh students appearing.

GSEB SSC Result 2025: How to Check Your Result

Visit the official website: gseb.org.

On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘GSEB SSC Result 2025'.

Enter your seat number and captcha code.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.



Supplementary Exams

Students who did not clear the exam or are dissatisfied with their results will have the opportunity to reappear in the supplementary exams scheduled for June 2025.

The GSEB has announced that the exams will be conducted under the "Best of Two" scheme. This allows students to retain the better score from either the main or the supplementary exams for their final result.

How to Check Your Result If the Official Website Crashes

If the official website experiences downtime, students can alternatively receive their results by sending their seat number via WhatsApp to 6357300971.

This year, 746,892 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, of whom 620,532 passed—resulting in a pass percentage of 83.08%.

Districts With Highest and Lowest Pass Percentage

Kansa center in Mehsana district and Bholad center in Bhavnagar district recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.11%, while Ambav center in Kheda district reported the lowest pass percentage at 29.56%.