Gujarat Board Class 10 Supplementary Result Expected To Be Out Tomorrow, Details Here

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to declare the result for GSEB Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Supplementary result tomorrow, July 18, 2025. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website, gseb.org.

GSEB SSC Supplementary 2025: How To Download SSC Supplementary Result?

Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Click on GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials such as Seat number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

GSEB SSC Supplementary 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Candidates' Name

Marks Achieved

Seat Number

Roll number

Marks obtained in each subject

The GSEB SSC Supplementary examinations were conducted from June 23 to July 1, 2025 in a single shift-10 am to 1:15 pm.