Gujarat Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result 2025 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: Over one lakh students appeared for the supplementary exams held between June 23 and July 1 to clear subjects they had not passed earlier.

Read Time: 2 mins
GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: Qualified students can now apply for admission to Class 11.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Class 10 (SSC) Supplementary Exam Result 2025 today. Over one lakh students appeared for the supplementary exams held between June 23 and July 1 to clear subjects they had not passed earlier.

The result can be checked by visiting the official website, gseb.org, and is also accessible via WhatsApp and SMS. Students will need to enter their 6-digit seat number to view the result.

Candidates who have qualified can now apply for admission to Class 11 or equivalent courses.

How To Check GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025

Via Website:

  • Visit the official website: gseb.org
  • Click on the 'SSC Supplementary Result' link
  • Enter your 6-digit seat number and click Submit

Via WhatsApp:

Send your seat number to 63573 00971
You will receive your result as a reply

Via SMS:

  • Open your messaging app
  • Type: SSC <space> seat number (e.g., SSC 123456)
  • Send it to 56263
  • You will receive your result via text message
  • Direct Link to Check GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025
  • Click here to access your result (Insert actual direct result link if available)

Minimum Qualifying Marks

  • Students must score at least 33% in each subject to qualify
  • For differently-abled students, the minimum passing mark is 20%

Key Details on the Scorecard

The scorecard will mention:

  • Full name of the student
  • Seat number
  • Subject-wise marks and total score
  • Grades
  • Overall result (Pass/Fail)

In case of any discrepancies, students are advised to contact their school authorities immediately.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

