GSEB SSC 2024: Gujarat Board Class 10 Results Out, 82.56% Qualify Exam

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the results for Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of GSEB. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

Around 82.56 per cent candidates qualified the exam. There has been an improvement of 17.94 per cent over the previous year. A total of 706,370 students registered for the exam. Of these, nearly 699,598 appeared and 577,556 passed the exam.

Girls have yet again performed better than boys in the SSC exam. While boys achieved a pass percentage of 79.12 per cent, girls surpassed them with 86.69 per cent pass rate.

Gandhinagar has emerged as the top-performing district with 87.22 per cent. Last year, Surat was the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 76.45 per cent.

The class 10 Gujarat board exam was conducted from March 11 to 22, 2024. Nearly, 1.91 lakh students from Surat have participated in the Gujarat State Board exams.

Steps to check the result

Step 1- Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Step 2- Click on the direct result link for Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3- A login page will show up.

Step 4- Enter the login details.

Step 5- Click on the submit option.

Step 6- GSEB Class 10 result 2024 will be displayed.

Step 7- Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

The Gujarat Board had announced the results for Class 12 Science and General stream on May 9, 2024. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the GSEB website.