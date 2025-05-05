Gujarat Board Class 12 Results Out, Over 93% Students Clear General Stream

The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) on Monday declared the results of its higher secondary or Class 12 exams. According to the board, a pass percentage of 83.15 per cent has been recorded for Class 12 science stream, while 93.7 per cent to the general stream. In the general stream, Banaskantha district is at the top while the lowest result is from Vadodara district. On the other hand, in the science stream, Morbi district is at the top while the lowest result is from Dahod district.

The results have also been posted on the board's official website gseb.org. The online facility will allow students to check and download their virtual marksheets that can be kept for record till schools distribute the actual physical score cards. GSEB has also launched a WhatsApp number 6357300971 to help students get their result faster.

Gujarat GSEB Board Results: Live Updates

Gujarat Education minister Praful Pansheriya congratulated students who cleared the prestigious board exam. "Congratulations to all the students who have passed the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Standard-12 Science Stream, General Stream, Vocational Stream, U.U.B. Stream, GUJCET-2025 and Sanskrit Madhyama examinations and best wishes for a bright future," he said in a post on X.

To check their results, students need to enter the seat number allotted to them in the exam hall on the official website and the result will be displayed.

This year, the science stream exams were held from February 20 to March 10, while the general stream exams ended on March 17.

In the GSEB board exams for 2025, approximately 14.3 lakh students are registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Out of this, 4.23 lakh students appeared for Class 12 general stream, and 1.11 lakh for Class 12 science stream.