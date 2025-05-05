Gujarat HSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the results of the Gujarat HSC or Class 12 board examinations today at 10.30am. Once announced, students can check their results on the official website - gseb.org.
The results will be released for Science, General, and Vocational streams. According to the board, students will need to enter the seat number allotted to them in the exam hall to access their results.
Apart from the official website, results can also be checked via WhatsApp by sending the seat number to 6357300971.
The notification for collecting the marksheet, certificate, and School Register (SR) from schools will be issued later. Additionally, a circular outlining key instructions for post-result processes - including result verification, paper rechecking, name correction, mark rejection, and re-appearance in the examination - will be sent to schools along with the marksheets and certificates.
The GSEB HSC examinations were conducted between February 27 and March 13.
GSEB HSC Results 2025: How To Check
- Go to the official website - gseb.org.
- Click on the GSEB HSC or Class 12 result link on the homepage.
- Enter your seat number and other required credentials.
- Submit the details.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Check, download, and print a copy for future reference.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of GSEB
GSEB HSC Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check
- Go to the official website - gseb.org.
- Click on the GSEB HSC or Class 12 result link on the homepage.
- Enter your seat number and other required credentials.
- Submit the details.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Check, download, and print a copy for future reference.
GSEB HSC Result 2025 LIVE: When Were The Exams Conducted?
The GSEB HSC examinations were conducted between February 27 and March 13.
GSEB HSC Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check Result Via WhatsApp
Apart from the official website, results can also be checked via WhatsApp by sending the seat number to 6357300971.
GSEB HSC Result 2025 LIVE: What Credentials Are Required To Check?
Students will need to enter the seat number allotted to them in the exam hall to access their results.
GSEB HSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Result Will Be Released For Which Streams
The results will be released for Science, General, and Vocational streams.
GSEB HSC Result 2025 LIVE: When Will Result Be Declared
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the results of the Gujarat HSC or Class 12 board examinations today at 10.30am.