2 minutes ago

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of HSC (Class 12) exams 2025. Students can access their results by visiting the board's official website, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The scorecards are also available at msbshse.co.in, and digilocker.gov.in. The link to download the mark sheet will be activated at 1pm. 

The HSC (Class 12) exams were conducted from February 11 to March 18.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025: How To Check Online

  • Visit the official result portal - hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
  • Click on the HSC result link on the homepage
  • Enter your roll number and other required details
  • Check and download your result

To pass the Maharashtra Class 12 board exams, students must score a minimum of 35% in both theory and practical examinations.

Steps To Check Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 On DigiLocker

  • Visit digilocker.gov.in
  • Select your class (10 or 12)
  • Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school
  • Click on "Next"
  • Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click "Submit"
  • Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated
  • Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard
  • Your Maharashtra Board Result 2025 will be available under the 'Documents' section
  • If already registered, simply log in to view your results.

Following the announcement of the results, Maharashtra will conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in one or more subjects. Students unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or improvement by paying the applicable fee per subject.

Previous Year Highlights

In 2024, the HSC results were declared on May 21, while the SSC results were announced on May 25. The overall pass percentage was 95.81% for SSC and 93.37% for HSC. 

May 05, 2025 12:36 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: Check Scorecards From 1pm Onwards

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of the HSC (Class 12) exams 2025. However, the direct link to check scorecards will be activated at 1pm. Students will be able to check their marks by visiting the board's official website, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The scorecards will also be available at digilocker.gov.in.

May 05, 2025 12:24 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025 Live: Girls Outperform Boys with 94.58% Pass Percentage

The pass percentage for regular female students across all divisional boards stands at 94.58%, while for male students, it is 89.51%.

May 05, 2025 12:12 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: Private Students' Pass Percentage

A total of 36,133 private candidates registered for the exam, with 35,697 appearing and 29,892 passing. The pass percentage for private students this year stands at 83.73%.

May 05, 2025 12:02 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: How Many Students Registered, Appeared, Passed

This year, a total of 14,27,085 students were registered for the exam, out of which 14,17,969 appeared, and 13,02,873 passed.

May 05, 2025 11:54 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result LIVE: Where To Check Your Result

The Maharashtra board results will be available from 1pm today. You can check your result on the following official websites:

  • mahahsscboard.org
  • mahahsscboard.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • results.digilocker.gov.in

May 05, 2025 11:49 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: 91.88% Students Pass, Direct Link To Check Marksheet Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of HSC (Class 12) exams 2025. Students can access their results by visiting the board's official website, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The scorecards are also available at msbshse.co.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

May 05, 2025 11:45 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: Previous Year Highlights

In 2024, the HSC results were declared on May 21, while the SSC results were announced on May 25. The overall pass percentage was 95.81% for SSC and 93.37% for HSC. 

May 05, 2025 11:44 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check Results On DigiLocker

  • Visit digilocker.gov.in
  • Select your class (10 or 12)
  • Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school
  • Click on "Next"
  • Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click "Submit"
  • Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated
  • Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard
  • Your Maharashtra Board Result 2025 will be available under the 'Documents' section
  • If already registered, simply log in to view your results.

May 05, 2025 11:43 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check Result Online

The result will be available at hscresult.mahahsscboard.in,  msbshse.co.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

May 05, 2025 11:43 (IST)
May 05, 2025 11:41 (IST)
Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: When Will The Result Be Declared?

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the 2025 HSC (Class 12) exam results today at 1 pm.

Maharashtra Board Result, HSC Result 2025, MSBSHSE 12th Result
