Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of HSC (Class 12) exams 2025. Students can access their results by visiting the board's official website, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The scorecards are also available at msbshse.co.in, and digilocker.gov.in. The link to download the mark sheet will be activated at 1pm.

The HSC (Class 12) exams were conducted from February 11 to March 18.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025: How To Check Online

Visit the official result portal - hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Click on the HSC result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and other required details

Check and download your result

To pass the Maharashtra Class 12 board exams, students must score a minimum of 35% in both theory and practical examinations.

Steps To Check Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 On DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in

Select your class (10 or 12)

Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the 6-digit Security PIN provided by your school

Click on "Next"

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click "Submit"

Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated

Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard

Your Maharashtra Board Result 2025 will be available under the 'Documents' section

If already registered, simply log in to view your results.

Following the announcement of the results, Maharashtra will conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in one or more subjects. Students unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or improvement by paying the applicable fee per subject.

Previous Year Highlights

In 2024, the HSC results were declared on May 21, while the SSC results were announced on May 25. The overall pass percentage was 95.81% for SSC and 93.37% for HSC.