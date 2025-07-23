Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025 To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is expected to release the TN Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Results 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025: Expected Result Date

The Class 10 SSLC and Class 12 HSC supplementary results are expected to be announced by the end of July 2025. Students should regularly check official websites for updates.

How To Check SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025

Step 1. Visit tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2. Click on "TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025" or "TN HSC Supplementary Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4. Click 'Submit' to view result

Step 5. Download and save marks memo for future reference

Supplementary exams were for students who didn't pass one or more subjects in main board exams. Results will be accessible via SMS and DigiLocker for convenience. Keep hall ticket or admit card handy for smooth access to results

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Results 2025

Class 12 main exam results declared on May 8, 2025, with 95.03% pass percentage

Class 10 main exam results declared on May 16, 2025

A total of 9,13,084 students appeared for the TN SSLC exams this year

Students who didn't pass can appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores

Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for real-time updates and announcements regarding the result date. It's essential to stay vigilant and monitor official portals for the latest information.