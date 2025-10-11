Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026: Check Expected Dates, Download Link

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is expected to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10, and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 examination date sheet soon. Once released, students can check and download the date sheet/time table on the official website - tnschools.gov.in.

Students can expect the Class 10 or SSLC examinations to begin in the month of March, 2025, as per last year trend.

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 2026 Exam Date Sheet: How To Download Time Table?

Visit the official website - tnschools.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the TN SSLC Date Sheet or TN HSC Date Sheet link to check the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet respectively.

The date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the date sheet for future reference.

The TN SSLC 2025 board exams were conducted between March 28,2025 and April 15,2025. A total of 9,13,084 students, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, had registered for the exam.

In 2024, 8,94,264 had appeared for Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.55 per cent.

Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.53 per cent; the pass percentage of boys was 88.58 per cent.