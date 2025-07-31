Tamil Nadu SSLC/HSE +1 Supplementary Results Declared, Download Result Directly Here

TN SSLC, HSE + 1 Result Out 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the supplementary results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) (Class 10) and HSE + 1 (Class 11) today, July 31, 2025. Students who had appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

TN SSLC/HSE+1 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website , dge.tn.gov.in.

dge.tn.gov.in. On the homepage, Click on either "Higher Secondary Education" or "SSLC Examination" to check your results for Class 11 or 10.

A new page will open.

Select the June examination results.

Enter your exam roll number and then click on search.

Your result for the respective standard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download " TN SSLC, HSE + 1 Result 2025".

The Tamil Nadu conducted the Class 10 supplementary examinations from July 4 to July 10, 2025. The Class 11 supplementary examinations were held from July 4 to July 11, 2025.

Candidates must note that this is the provisional marksheet, students will have to visit their respective schools to receive the original marksheet.