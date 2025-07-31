Tamil Nadu SSLC/HSE +1 Supplementary Results Declared, Download Result Directly Here

TN Class 10, 11 Result OUT 2025: Check the result directly through the link provided below
TN SSLC, HSE + 1 Result Out 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared the supplementary results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) (Class 10) and HSE + 1 (Class 11) today, July 31, 2025. Students who had appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
TN SSLC/HSE+1 Result: How To Download Result?
- Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
- On the homepage, Click on either "Higher Secondary Education" or "SSLC Examination" to check your results for Class 11 or 10.
- A new page will open.
- Select the June examination results.
- Enter your exam roll number and then click on search.
- Your result for the respective standard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save your result for future reference.
Here is the direct link to download " TN SSLC, HSE + 1 Result 2025".
The Tamil Nadu conducted the Class 10 supplementary examinations from July 4 to July 10, 2025. The Class 11 supplementary examinations were held from July 4 to July 11, 2025.
Candidates must note that this is the provisional marksheet, students will have to visit their respective schools to receive the original marksheet.