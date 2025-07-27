Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 To Be Out Soon, Direct Link Here

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2025: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC supplementary results are likely to be released by the end of July 2025. Students who retook one or more papers can check their updated scores online by visting the official website, tnresults.nic.in, once results are out. They will be required to enter log credentials to access the scorecards.

How To Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result?

Step 1. Go to tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2. Click on "TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4. Hit Submit to view your marks

Step 5. Download and save your marksheet for future reference

Alongside the websites, results will also be available via SMS and DigiLocker. Keep your hall ticket or admit card ready to get your result quickly.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Results 2025: Highlights

HSC main exam results were out on May 8, 2025, with a 95.03% pass rate

SSLC main exam results came on May 16, 2025

9,13,084 students appeared for the SSLC exams this year

Those who didn't pass in one or more subjects used the supplementary exams to improve their scores

Students are advised to check official websites for regular updates on Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Results 2025.