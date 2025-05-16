Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Result Declared: Pass Percentage 93.80%, Girls Outperform Boys

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 95.88 per cent. Overall passing rate of 93.80 per cent achieved this year. A total of 8,17,261 students passed the TN Class 10 exams this year.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Result: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the SSLC Class 10 results at 9 am today. The overall pass percentage is 98.30 per cent, as announced by the state board. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of TNDGE, tnresults.nic.in. The TN SSLC 2025 board exams were conducted between March 28, 2025 and April 15, 2025. A total of 9,13,084 students, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, had registered for the exam.

Sivganga district is the best performer in the Class 10 result with with a pass percentage of 98.32 per cent.

The result has also been posted on DigiLocker and students can access it by logging in through their credentials.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result: Girls Outperformed Boys

A total of 8,17,261 students passed the TN Class 10 exams this year, of which 4,17,183 were girls and 4,00,078 were boys.

This year also, girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 95.88 per cent as compared to boys with 91.74 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2025: How To Check Your Result?

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu board, tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the "TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results" .

Enter your login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Get Marks".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download your result for future reference.

