Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result Declared, Download Scorecard Here

TN Class 12 Result June 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has declared the Class 12 Supplementary result 2025. Students can check and download the result on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Check Your Result Directly through this link here, "Hr Sec Second Year-Private Candidate Marksheet".

TN Class 12 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Higher Secondary Examination".

A new link will open.

Then, click on "HR Sec Second Year June 2025- Private Candidates Provisional Marksheet".

A new link will open.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The exams were conducted from June 25 to July 2, 2025 in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.