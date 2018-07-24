TN HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2018 Expected Soon @ Dge.tn.nic.in, Tnresults.nic.in 

The TN Class 12 supplementary exam result will be announced on tnresults.nic.in.

TN HSC Supplementary Result 2018: Tamil Nadu board is expected to release the class 12 supplementary exam result soon. The result for supplementary exam will be announced on the official results website tnresults.nic.in. The supplementary exam for class 12 students was conducted from June 25 to July 4. The supplementary exam for class 10 students was conducted from June 28 to July 6. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 annual exam results were released on May 17.

Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 12 annual exam results were released on May 23.

TN 12th Supply Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your TN HSC Supply results:

Step one: Go to official results website: tnresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the class 12 supply result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The result can also be viewed on dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

