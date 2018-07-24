TN HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2018 Expected Soon @ Dge.tn.nic.in, Tnresults.nic.in

The TN result for HSC supplementary exam will be announced on the official results website tnresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: July 24, 2018 16:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TN HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2018 Expected Soon @ Dge.tn.nic.in, Tnresults.nic.in

The TN Class 12 supplementary exam result will be announced on tnresults.nic.in.

TN HSC Supplementary Result 2018: Tamil Nadu board is expected to release the class 12 supplementary exam result soon. The result for supplementary exam will be announced on the official results website tnresults.nic.in. The supplementary exam for class 12 students was conducted from June 25 to July 4. The supplementary exam for class 10 students was conducted from June 28 to July 6. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 annual exam results were released on May 17.

Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 12 annual exam results were released on May 23.

TN 12th Supply Result 2018: How to check

www.dge.tn.nic.in,supplementary exam result 2018, www.tnresults.nic.in,hsc result 2018, TN Class 12 Supplementary result, 12th result, tn results, 12th result 2018 tamilnadu, tndge, 12th attempt result 2018, dge.tn.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in, dge, supplementary result, www.dge.tn.gov.in 2018, tnresults.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in 12th result 2018, 12th attempt result, 12th supplementary exam result 2018, hsc supplementary exam 2018,tn board result, dge.tn.gov.in, 12th re exam result 2018, 12 attempt result 2018

TN HSC Supplementary Exam Result 2018 Expected Soon @ Dge.tn.nic.in, Tnresults.nic.in 

Follow these steps to check your TN HSC Supply results:

Step one: Go to official results website: tnresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the class 12 supply result link. 

Step three: Enter the required details. 

Step four: Submit and view your result. 

The result can also be viewed on dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

hsc result 2018TN Class 12 Supplementary result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoCastor OilBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................