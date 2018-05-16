Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 Today At 9.30 am: Live Update

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has wished good luck to the students who are expecting their 12th result today.
இன்று +2 தேர்வு முடிவுகளை எதிர்நோக்கி இருக்கும் 8,98,763 மாணவ,மாணவியருக்கு பள்ளிக்கல்வித்துறையின் சார்பாக வாழ்த்துக்கள். தேர்வு முடிவுகளை https://t.co/ntFkz82RZWhttps://t.co/kjtTgWYhJd ஆகிய தளங்களில் அறியலாம். #Plus2Result— K.A Sengottaiyan (@KASengottaiyan) May 16, 2018
Students who are awaiting the Tamil Nadu Board 12th result 2018 can check latest update about the results here.
Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2018: Live Update
May 16, 9.00 am: Students will also receive the 12th result through SMS. 'Plus 2 exam results will be sent to SMS students in 2 seconds,' said the Ministerfor School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan.
May 16, 8.59 am: 12th result 2018 will be released for 898763 students who had appeared the annual exam.
May 16, 8.52 am: According to Dinamalar, the Board will issue the mark sheet and pass certificate to students from May 21, 2018.
May 16, 8.51 am: This year, second time in a row, DGE Tamil Nadu will not release the list of toppers in 12th result. 'CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with,' School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had said in 2017.
May 16, 8.50 am: TN 12th result 2018 websites are: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. Alternatively the 12th results will also be hosted by third party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
May 16, 8.45 am: TN 12th result 2018 will be released at 9.30 am.
May 16, 8.39 am: Students should download a copy of the online mark statement and check for the entries made. Official documents supporting the result will be released soon after the results are declared.
May 16, 8.35 am: As of now no change in time has been notified by the DGE Tamil Nadu. Students can expect the 12th result 2018 on time, today.
May 16, 8:15 am: The result will be available on the official results portal: tnresults.nic.in.
CommentsMay 16, 7:45 am: DGE, Tamil Nadu will release the result for class 12 students today at 9:30 am.
Click here for more Education News
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.