Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 Today At 9.30 am: Live Update Tamil Nadu 12th result 2018 will be released today. Students can check their result at tnresults.nic.in as and when it is declared.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018: Live Update New Delhi: Tamil Nadu 12th result will be declared today. Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will be releasing the result for Tamil Nadu Board class 12 students today. The class 12 annual examination was conducted in February-March 2018. The evaluation of answer sheets had begun on April 12, 2018. There had been a lot of uncertainty over result declaration, however the state government cleared the air after it decided to look into the issues raised by teachers regarding new pension scheme and revision of pay scale.



School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has wished good luck to the students who are expecting their 12th result today.

இன்று +2 தேர்வு முடிவுகளை எதிர்நோக்கி இருக்கும் 8,98,763 மாணவ,மாணவியருக்கு பள்ளிக்கல்வித்துறையின் சார்பாக வாழ்த்துக்கள். தேர்வு முடிவுகளை https://t.co/ntFkz82RZWhttps://t.co/kjtTgWYhJd ஆகிய தளங்களில் அறியலாம். #Plus2Result — K.A Sengottaiyan (@KASengottaiyan) May 16, 2018



Students who are awaiting the Tamil Nadu Board 12th result 2018 can check latest update about the results here.

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2018: Live Update



May 16, 9.00 am: Students will also receive the 12th result through SMS. 'Plus 2 exam results will be sent to SMS students in 2 seconds,' said the Ministerfor School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan.



May 16, 8.59 am: 12th result 2018 will be released for 898763 students who had appeared the annual exam.



May 16, 8.52 am: According to Dinamalar, the Board will issue the mark sheet and pass certificate to students from May 21, 2018.



May 16, 8.51 am: This year, second time in a row,



May 16, 8.50 am: TN 12th result 2018 websites are: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. Alternatively the 12th results will also be hosted by third party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.



May 16, 8.45 am: TN 12th result 2018 will be released at 9.30 am.



May 16, 8.39 am: Students should download a copy of the online mark statement and check for the entries made. Official documents supporting the result will be released soon after the results are declared.



May 16, 8.35 am: As of now no change in time has been notified by the DGE Tamil Nadu. Students can expect the 12th result 2018 on time, today.



May 16, 8:15 am: The result will be available on the official results portal: tnresults.nic.in.



May 16, 7:45 am: DGE, Tamil Nadu will release the result for class 12 students today at 9:30 am.



