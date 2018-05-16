Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 Declared: Highlights

TN 12th Result 2018 Declared: Highlights



Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Result 2018: Highlights

A total of 907620 candidates had registered for the exam (including private candidates).

The overall pass percentage is 1 per cent lower than it was in 2017 and 0.3% lower than the year before.

798614 students had appeared for the exam in the General stream

0.03% students have secured above 1180 and majority have scored in 701-800 mark range.

Highest pass percentage is seen for Home Science subject (99.78). A total of 3651 students had appeared for the exam. History has the least pass percentage of 89.19.

A total of 1907 schools have scored 100 pass percentage.

'+ 2 student scores will be taken seriously against private schools that advertise,' said the Minister.

Overall pass percentage in Science stream is 94.29; it is 87.45 and 79.65 for Commerce and Art stream, respectively. For vocational stream the pass percentage is 80.18.

None of the Arts and vocational stream students have scored more than 1180.

Only 15 Arts students have scored more than 1101, while it is more than 10,000 for Science and Commerce stream. Majority of Science students have secured 901-1000 marks.

State capital Chennai has recorded pass percentage of 93.09.

A total of 1091 differently abled students had appeared for the exam; the pass percentage is 69.73.

has been declared. Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan has declared the class 12, (popularly known as plus 2) result in Tamil Nadu. The Minister, in a press conference, announced the result. While overall 91.1% students have cleared the exam, girls have outperformed boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 94.1%. Students can check the result on the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in 9.30 am onwards. Tamil Nadu 12th results can also be received through SMS. The Minister has congratulated the students.

