Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 Declared; 91.1 Per Cent Students Pass

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2018 has been declared by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan.

Education | | Updated: May 16, 2018 09:30 IST
New Delhi:  Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2018 has been declared. The result was announced by the School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan and will be available on the official website for students to check. The result will be released on the website at 9:30 am. The pass percentage is 91.1% which is a bit less than last year when 92.1% students had passed in the higher secondary board examination. 

Pass percentage of girl students is 94.1% and for boys it is 87.7%. Virudhnagar has emerged as the top district with 97%, Erode is second with 96.3%. 

94.29% students have passed in Science stream, 87.45% students have passed in Commerce stream, 79.65% students have passed in Arts stream and 80.18% students have passed in Vocational stream. 

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018: Live Update

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018?

Step one: Go to official Tamil nadu results portal: www.tnresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link. 

Step three: Enter required details. 

Step four: Submit and view your result. 


