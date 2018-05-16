Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 Declared; 91.1 Per Cent Students Pass

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 Declared At Tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2018 has been declared. The result was announced by the School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan and will be available on the official website for students to check. The result will be released on the website at 9:30 am. The pass percentage is 91.1% which is a bit less than last year when 92.1% students had passed in the higher secondary board examination.Pass percentage of girl students is 94.1% and for boys it is 87.7%. Virudhnagar has emerged as the top district with 97%, Erode is second with 96.3%.94.29% students have passed in Science stream, 87.45% students have passed in Commerce stream, 79.65% students have passed in Arts stream and 80.18% students have passed in Vocational stream.Step one: Go to official Tamil nadu results portal: www.tnresults.nic.in.Step two: Click on the result link.Step three: Enter required details. Step four: Submit and view your result.Click here for more

