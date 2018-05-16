Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 Declared; 91.1 Per Cent Students Pass

Pass percentage of girl students is 94.1% and for boys it is 87.7%. Virudhnagar has emerged as the top district with 97%, Erode is second with 96.3%.
94.29% students have passed in Science stream, 87.45% students have passed in Commerce stream, 79.65% students have passed in Arts stream and 80.18% students have passed in Vocational stream.
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018: Live Update
How to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official Tamil nadu results portal: www.tnresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the result link.
Step three: Enter required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
