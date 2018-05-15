Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 On May 16, Important Points For Students

Tamil Nadu 12th result will be declared tomorrow (May 16, 2018). The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu had confirmed the date and time of Tamil Nadu 12th result 2018 few days before. Students had appeared for the class 12 annual exam in February-March 2018. Evaluation of the answer scripts had begun on April 12, 2018. Students can check the HSC result on dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Alternatively results will also be hosted by third party websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.Students can check Tamil Nadu 12th result tomorrow 9.30 am onwards.This year, second time in a row, DGE Tamil Nadu will not release the list of toppers in 12th result. 'CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with,' School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said in 2017.Uncertainty over Tamil Nadu class 12th result declaration was cleared, when the government decided to look into the issues raised by teachers regarding new pension scheme and revision of pay scale. In April, Tamil Nadu Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had announced of the government's plan to merge language 1 and 2 and English 1 and 2 paper for class 11 and 12. With an aim to reduce the stress on the students, the Tamil Nadu government plans to bring down the total to 500 marks as in the lines of CBSE. The number of core subjects is also proposed to be reduced from four to three.

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.