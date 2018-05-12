Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result Date Announced TN HSC result date has been confirmed. Students can check the result at tnresults.nic.in as and when it is declared.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result Date Details New Delhi: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has given an exact date for TN HSC results. The Class 12 result in the State will be announced on May 16, 2018. Tamil Nadu students shall have to wait for three more days to check their higher secondary exam scores. The score is a gateway to higher education courses like BSc, BCom, BA and engineering degrees. Students can check the result on the official website tnresults.nic.in. Result related queries can be made at directordge.tn@nic.in.



The evaluation process for class 10, 12 board exams had begun on April 12, 2018.



Last year, DGE Tamil Nadu had declared the results in May 2017. In order to reduce the stress that usually students go through, the Board had decided not to release the topper's list. 'CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with,' School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said.



As of now no official announcement has been made for Tamil Nadu class 10 result.



Meanwhile CBSE class 12 students in the State shall have to wait more for their result. Since the Board has assured that the re-exam of class 12 Economics will not affect the result declaration, it can be expected on time.



