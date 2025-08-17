Tamil Nadu Governor Doing "Cheap Politics" Than Opposition, Says MK Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, accusing him of doing "cheap politics" than the opposition and charged him with spreading canards against the ruling DMK and the party-led government.

Listing out the various pro-people welfare initiatives of his government, he said Tamil Nadu has become a pioneer for the country in such schemes.

The Dravidian model government is the one which shows direction to the country. "Some mischief mongers are unable to stand this and are making baseless allegations," he said.

In his address at a government event here to mark the launch of social welfare initiatives, the CM said he was not concerned about what the opposition parties say, since "that is their politics."



"There is someone doing cheaper politics than them, you know who it is. It is Governor R N Ravi, appointed by the Union BJP government. You know what he does from the Raj Bhavan--spread canards against the DMK government, against DMK. He will insult Dravidam, won't approve legislations (bills), will disrespect Tamil Thaai Vazhthu (Tamil anthem) and maligns TN students," the CM said.

He charged Ravi with making unfounded allegations about TN education, law and order and women's safety, and "creating panic".

"Tamil Nadu is the top Indian state. We are not saying this, Union BJP government's statistics stand as testament to this. Tamil Nadu is ahead of BJP-ruled states (in social indices). Unable to stand this, he (Ravi) is venting out his frustration in public fora," Stalin charged.

The CM's sharp retort comes days after Ravi expressed concern over women's safety, drug abuse among youth in the state, among other issues, in his Independence Day address.

Stalin claimed Tamil Nadu stood second in school education. Also, it was because law and order was maintained well in the state that it has attracted Rs 10 lakh crore worth investments in the last four years, he said.

As regards women's safety, citing National Crime Records Bureau statistics of 2022, he claimed BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh tops in crimes against women. Therefore, the governor should target BJP-ruled states, Stalin said.

"The Union BJP government is carrying out its cheap politics through the Governor who is constantly functioning against Tamil, Tamil Nadu, its people and feelings," he charged.

Stalin said Ravi should continue in Tamil Nadu "as it is good for us".

"He is effectively ensuring that our fire for the language, race and ideology burns bright. Let him talk, I am not bothered." "I am only bothered about you, want to be truthful to you who have voted for us," he said.

Pointing out the recently rolled out public outreach initiatives--"Ungaludan Stalin, Nalan Kakkum Stalin, Thayumanavar Scheme," he said there was no need for him to monitor these "since you, the beneficiaries, have become its ambassadors." Earlier, the CM inaugurated Rs 367.77 crore worth completed projects in the district, and laid the foundation stone for others to be taken up at an estimated Rs 512 crore.

Outlining his party's commitment for the development of the district, he recalled the various initiatives launched by the DMK-led government in the past that includes the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water scheme that also benefits the neighbouring Krishnagiri.

The SIPCOT Industrial Park was also inaugurated today and land allocation has been done to seven firms, Stalin said.

Referring to his government's free bus travel scheme for women-- 'Vidiyal Payanam', he said the expenditure involved in it was being viewed as savings by women over the four years.

Seeing its success, the initiative has been implemented in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh by the respective governments, Stalin said.

Meanwhile, the CM launched a Cooperative department initiative to provide interest-free crop loans to farmers applying online.

An official release said the government had earlier announced that the pilot scheme will be launched in Dharmapuri before expanding it across the state. The effort involves disbursing the loan the same day it is applied online.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)