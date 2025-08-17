Vice President Pick CP Radhakrishnan's Mother Recalls The Story Behind Son's Name

It was a deeply personal moment turning political in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district on Saturday, as Janaki Ammal, mother of Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, cut a celebratory cake at home. Her son, popularly known as CPR, was today named the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s choice for the country's next Vice President.

Janaki Ammal fondly recalled the story behind his name.

"We named him CP Radhakrishnan hoping he would become like President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Lord Sundaramoorthy has elevated him," she told family and party workers gathered at the modest function. She also offered prayers for his victory, saying, "Lord Ganesh should grace him. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this honour."

The emotional backstory underscores how CPR, seen as a moderate and accessible face of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, has now been thrust into national limelight.

Twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999, he later served as Tamil Nadu BJP president and went on to hold gubernatorial posts in Jharkhand, holding additional responsibilities in Telangana and Puducherry, and currently Maharashtra.

CPR, if elected, will become the third Vice President from Tamil Nadu, after Dr Radhakrishnan and R Venkataraman - both of whom later rose to the Presidency.

President Abdul Kalam, who became President, too hailed from Tamil Nadu.

The symbolism is not lost on Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

The ruling DMK has welcomed the announcement but ruled out supporting him. The BJP, however, has the numbers.

The 68-year-old's elevation comes amid charged political cross-currents.

With the 2026 state elections looming, the DMK has framed the contest around Tamil identity, heritage and language pride - repeatedly accusing the BJP of Hindi imposition, ignoring Tamil Nadu's opposition to NEET, and withholding funds to the state.

Against this backdrop, projecting a Tamil face as Vice President helps the BJP counter charges of being "anti-Tamil" and reposition itself as a party invested in the state's future.

Electorally too, CPR's roots matter. He hails from Coimbatore - an AIADMK stronghold and one of the few western belts where the BJP has carved some presence. Party insiders believe the nomination could help consolidate its gains there while softening its image statewide.

For now though, politics takes a back seat as his 86-year-old mother smiled through celebrations, recounting a name given in hope - and a destiny that has now brought her son a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

