1 Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018 Today: Live Update New Delhi: Maharashtra board 12th result will be announced today. There had been many speculations about the result date and the board had to issue clarification twice. However, the result declaration day is finally here and students can expect their results today at the official website. Those who qualify the HSC examination will be eligible to pursue degree studies. It is expected that soon after the result declaration, Mumbai University will begin its application procedure.



The result will be declared for more than 14 lakh students who appeared for the exams conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2018.



Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018: Live Updates





May 30, 2018, 9:30 am: The result will first be announced in a press conference at 11 am and will be available on the website at 1:00 pm.



May 30, 2018, 9:15 am: The result will be announced for more than 14 lakh students. This year, 5,80,820 students had registered for Science stream while 4,79,863 candidates registered for the board exam in Arts stream. In Commerce HSC exams, 3,66,756 students had registered along with 57,693 candidates in vocational papers.



May 30, 2018, 9:00 am:



