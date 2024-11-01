Maharashtra Board Extends Registration For Class 12 Exam Form

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has extended the deadline for submission of application forms for class 12. The last date for registration to class 12 exam is November 14, 2024. With late fee the applications can be submitted from November 15 to 22, 2024. Students can register for the class 12 Board exam at MSBSHSE's official website, mahahsscboard.in/mr.



The board has also extended the dates for the submission of class 10 and 12 applications for private candidates. According to the notification issued, the last date for submission has been extended to December 31, 2024.



All the higher secondary schools and junior colleges are directed to fill in all appropriate information regarding the colleges, institutions, recognised subjects, and teacher in the college profile before filling out the applications.



While the board has not yet announced the confirmed schedule for the board examination, the HSC and SSC exams 2025 are expected to begin in February-March. The board officials will release a confirmed schedule at a later date. The exams will be conducted across designated exam centres.



Steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the MSBSHSE's official website at msbshse.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 12 examination notification link.

Step 3: Download the class 12 application form or access the online portal.

Step 4: Before filling out the form, read the instructions carefully.

Step 5: Then enter your credentials.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents like photographs and identity proof.

Step 7: Pay the examination fee to complete the process.

