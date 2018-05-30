Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: MSBSHSE 12th Result Today At Mahresult.nic.in

The Maharastra Board HSC results will be declared on www.mahresult.nic.in, www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the Maharashtra Board HSE results will be available also on third party websites, like examresults.net.
This year, more than 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Board HSC examination. According to press release, 5,80,820 students had registered for Science stream while 4,79,863 candidates registered for the board exam in Arts stream.
In Commerce HSC exams, 3,66,756 students had registered along with 57,693 candidates in vocational papers.
The class 12 board examination started on February 21 and concluded on March 20, 2018.
Last year too, the result for MSBSHSE 12th exam was announced on May 30.
