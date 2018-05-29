Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 Soon @ Mahresult.nic.in; Know How To Check The Maharastra Board HSC results will be declared on www.mahresult.nic.in, www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and results.gov.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 Soon @ Mahresult.nic.in; Know How To Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: will release the Class 12 or HSC results on May 30 at 1 pm. According to a statement from the Maharashtra Board, the HSC results 2018 will be announced first in a Press Conference which will be held by 11 am at the board's headquarters tomorrow. The rumours about Maharashtra Board 12th results were flying around for last month and later the board had to issue two notifications to clarify its stand on the dates. The Maharastra Board HSC results will be declared on www.mahresult.nic.in, www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and results.gov.in.



Apart from the official websites, the Maharashtra Board HSE results will be available also on third party websites, like examresults.net.



CBSE had released the Class 12 results on May 26 and the Class 10 results today.

Maharashtra Board class 12th HSC result 2018: How to check

Students who are searching for Maharashtra Board HSC results may follow these steps:



Step 1 : Go to official results portal for Maharashtra government: mahresult.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on the link for Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Result 2018 link.

Step 3 : Enter your exam roll number and other required detail.

Step 4 : Click on submit and view your result.



Earlier, the Maharashtra Board also asked the students to not to believe result dates being forwarded through whatsapp and social media. Several media outlets were speculating the Maharashtra SSC and Maharashtra HSC results dates since the examinations got over in March 24.



that the result declaration date, when fixed, will be intimidated to all concerned parties and media houses.



The Maha Board HSC exams started from February 21 and it was held till March 20, 2018.



According to a press released by the Maharashtra Board, in HSC 2018 exams, 5,80,820 students have registered for Science stream while 4,79,863 candidates was set to appear in Arts stream.



In Commerce HSC exams, 3,66,756 students had registered along with 57,693 candidates in vocational papers.



A total of 14,85,132 registered in the HSC exams, which was organised at 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state.



In 2017, the result for



The Board is yet to announce a date for its SSC Class 10 results 2018.



According to a statement from Maharashtra Board, a total number of 17,51,353 students have registered for the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 Examination 2018 which began on March 1 and concluded on March 24.



