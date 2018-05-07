Maharashtra Board HSC SSC Results 2018 Date Not Confirmed Yet

Maharashtra board exam result 2018 date has not been confirmed yet. Check official website for any update.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 07, 2018 19:17 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Maharashtra Board HSC SSC Results 2018 Date Not Confirmed Yet

Maharashtra Board HSC SSC Results 2018 Date Not Confirmed Yet

New Delhi:  The result declaration date for Maharashtra board exam has not been decided yet. Indian Express reported that board officials have requested media outlets to not speculate result declaration date. the official also said that the result declaration date, when fixed, will be intimidated to all concerned parties and media houses. The board exam result, when announced, will be available online on the board's official website.

Many media outlets have speculated that Maharashtra board result will be announced either on May 26 or May 27.  

In 2017, the result for class 12 students were announced on May 30 and for class 10 were announced on June 13. The results were made available through the official results portal (www.mahresults.nic.in). 

After the Maharashtra board results for class 12 students is announced, the admission process for Mumbai University will begin. The admission to B.Tech. courses in the state engineering courses is done on the basis of JEE Main ranks. The result for JEE Main 2018 was announced on April 30, however the counselling by DTE Maharashtra has not begun yet and is speculated after the declaration of board exam results. 

The speculations about board exam result is also rife for Bihar Board students with many claiming that result will be out by May 10. However, an official from the board confirmed that the result should not be expected before May 15

Comments
Students are advised to not be pestered by speculations and check the official websites of their respective board for result declaration dates. 

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Maharashtra boardMSBSHSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................