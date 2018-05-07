Bihar Board Result 2018: Intermediate Result Not Before May 15, Says Official

The result declaration date for Bihar Board exam has been a topic of speculation since the board exams got over. Earlier, the board had planned to release the result by first half of April. However, there was a delay in evaluating the answer sheets and hence the date was pushed to the end of April.
Upon contacting the board officials, toward the end of April, about result declaration date, they informed that result for intermediate students could be released any day between May 1 and May 5 and matric result may follow in a couple of days.
However, May 5 is also over and there is no sign of the board results yet. Some media outlets have speculated that Bihar Board result will be announced on may 10. However, the board official NDTV spoke to, refuted such claims and said that results are not prepared yet and hence can not be declared by May 10.
This year Bihar Board had made significant changes to the exam pattern which included introduction of 50% objective questions. For objective questions, students were provided with a separate OMR sheet. The board had also introduced coded answer sheets this year to avoid any malpractice during the evaluation process.
CommentsThis year the result for such students who appeared for improvement exam will be released along with regular students. Until last year, the result for improvement students was released a few days after regular students. It is speculated that Bihar board result this year may register and improvement from last year when only 35% students passed in intermediate exam and 50% students passed in matric exam.
