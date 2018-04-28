BSEB Becomes First Education Board To Work Overnight; Bihar Board Result Expected In May First Week Bihar Board is in the last phase of decoding answer sheets and is expected to declare Bihar Board exam result 2018 in May first week.

Share EMAIL PRINT BSEB Working Overnight; Bihar Board Result Expected In May First Week New Delhi: Bihar Board is working tirelessly in order to release result for board exams as soon as possible. It is possibly the first education board in the country, where officials are working in two shifts to ensure that the results are not delayed further. The



The official also said that intermediate result will be announced first and matric result will follow within a few days.



According to a source close to the board, a total of 72 officials are employed in decoding the answer sheets. The officials are working in two 12-hour long shifts. The decoding process starts at 8 in the morning and the first shift ends at 8 in the evening. The second shift begins at 8 in the evening and concludes at 8 in the morning.



The evaluation process for the answer sheets has been concluded and now the result is being prepared by decoding of the answer sheets. It should be noted that Bihar Board, this year, had used bar coded answer sheets instead of the regular ones to keep cheating and unfair practices in check. This year the board had also introduced 50% objective questions for which students were provided with a separate OMR sheet.



It is speculated that the decoding process is also about to conclude and the board will announce the result soon. This year more than 17 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam and more than 12 lakh students had registered for Bihar board inter exam.



Click here for more



Bihar Board is working tirelessly in order to release result for board exams as soon as possible. It is possibly the first education board in the country, where officials are working in two shifts to ensure that the results are not delayed further. The Bihar Board result for both matric and intermediate is expected in the first week of May . While there has been no confirmation on the result declaration date, a board official had told NDTV over the phone that the result will be declared by May 5.The official also said that intermediate result will be announced first and matric result will follow within a few days.According to a source close to the board, a total of 72 officials are employed in decoding the answer sheets. The officials are working in two 12-hour long shifts. The decoding process starts at 8 in the morning and the first shift ends at 8 in the evening. The second shift begins at 8 in the evening and concludes at 8 in the morning.The evaluation process for the answer sheets has been concluded and now the result is being prepared by decoding of the answer sheets. It should be noted that Bihar Board, this year, had used bar coded answer sheets instead of the regular ones to keep cheating and unfair practices in check. This year the board had also introduced 50% objective questions for which students were provided with a separate OMR sheet. It is speculated that the decoding process is also about to conclude and the board will announce the result soon. This year more than 17 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam and more than 12 lakh students had registered for Bihar board inter exam.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter