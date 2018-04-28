BSEB Becomes First Education Board To Work Overnight; Bihar Board Result Expected In May First Week

The official also said that intermediate result will be announced first and matric result will follow within a few days.
According to a source close to the board, a total of 72 officials are employed in decoding the answer sheets. The officials are working in two 12-hour long shifts. The decoding process starts at 8 in the morning and the first shift ends at 8 in the evening. The second shift begins at 8 in the evening and concludes at 8 in the morning.
The evaluation process for the answer sheets has been concluded and now the result is being prepared by decoding of the answer sheets. It should be noted that Bihar Board, this year, had used bar coded answer sheets instead of the regular ones to keep cheating and unfair practices in check. This year the board had also introduced 50% objective questions for which students were provided with a separate OMR sheet.
