Paresh Rawal Confirms His Return To <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> After Returning Rs 11 Lakh To Akshay Kumar: "We Had To Finetune Ourselves"

After being sued by Akshay Kumar's production company and returning Rs 11 lakh with interest, Paresh Rawal, in a recent interview, has confirmed he is returning to Hera Pheri 3. The film has been in headlines since May after Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the film through an X post. Two days later, Akshay Kumar had sued him for sabotaging the shoot and demanded Rs 25 crore in compensation.

What's Happening

In a podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Mr Rawal was asked about the Hera Pheri 3 controversy. He replied, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do."

The actor added, "So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now."

When the host reconfirmed that the third instalment of the film is in works with the OG cast, Mr Rawal said, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi but it's just that we had to finetune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years."

The Hera Pheri 3 Controversy

Reports were in circulation that Paresh Rawal had quit the film over his creative differences with director Priyadarshan.

Putting his record straight, Paresh Rawal wrote on X on May 18, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from 'Hera Pheri 3' was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreement with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan."

Just two days after his exit, Akshay Kumar's production company had sued Mr Rawal for Rs 25 crore for sabotaging the shoot. Akshay is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, after legally buying the rights for it from producer Feroz Nadiadwala.

Following the legal tussle, Paresh's legal team declared that the actor had paid back the amount of Rs 11 lakh along with 15 per cent interest to Akshay's production company. The veteran actor wrote on X, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest."

When asked about the legal battle with Mr Rawal at the trailer launch of Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar had defended his decades-old colleague in public.

"Using this kind of word for one of my co-star like a foolish word or something. I would not appreciate it, and that's not right. I worked with him since the last 30-35 years, we are very good friends. He's a great actor and I really admire him," said Akshay, adding, "It's a very serious matter. It is a matter which is going to be handled by the court," said Akshay Kumar.

In A Nutshell

After a month-long hera pheri with public and media, Paresh Rawal has confirmed his return to Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3, featuring his OG collaborators Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Mr Rawal said, they needed time to get "fine-tuned."