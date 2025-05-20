Akshay Kumar To Sue Paresh Rawal For Rs 25 Crore For Sabotaging <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Shoot: Report

Akshay Kumar has decided to sue co-star Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore as damages after he exited the film, allegedly sabotaging the shoot, as per a Hindustan Times report. Akshay Kumar's move comes two days after Paresh Rawal confirmed his exit from the film through an X post.

On May 18, Paresh Rawal clarified that he didn't leave the film due to creative differences or money issues. He put his record straight, saying, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

Reports suggest, Paresh Rawal was paid three times more than his usual remuneration for this film.

Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal had begun shooting for the film under veteran director Priyadarshan in April this year. Akshay is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, after legally buying the rights for it from producer Feroz Nadiadwala.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal himself announced that he would be a part of the film by sharing a post on his X.

"Paresh himself announced doing the film on his X handle in January, he participated in all pre production planning, shot for a day (including the teaser promo) willingly. When he never expressed dissatisfaction at any point, for him to now suddenly play with the emotions of the fans of this franchise and inflict losses on the producer is clearly in bad faith," stated a source as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Paresh displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity or commercial morality. If he wanted to not do the film, he should have said so before signing the legal contract, accepting the signing amount and making the producer spend so much money on the shoot," said a source familiar with the legal proceedings in the matter.

"It is high time Bollywood actors realise that like Hollywood, producers here too will no longer give in to the whims of an actor walking in and out of a film as he pleases," adds the source.

Hera Pheri 3 is the sequel to the 2000 hit film Hera Pheri. The second instalment was released in 2006.