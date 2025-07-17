Priyadarshan Announces Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar's Next Titled <i>Haiwaan</i>

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has officially announced Haiwaan, his upcoming film that reunites actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

The Hera Pheri director recently posted a picture on Instagram of the two actors watching the India vs England test match at Lord's Cricket Stadium in London.

Priyadarshan captioned it, "Haiwaan - my next film with @akshaykumar and Saif Ali Khan at Lord's."

Have a look here:

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have shared screen space in many movies such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari,Yeh Dillagi, Aarzoo, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Keemat.

They were last seen together in the 2008 action film Tashan, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Akshay is working on two more movies with Priyadarshan -- horror comedy Bhoot Bangla and the much-awaited third part of the Hera Phera franchise.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 has been embroiled in a controversy for months after the latter walked out of the film.

Earlier this month, after Paresh Rawal's confirmation that he is going to be back as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, director Priyadarshan had shed some light on the ongoing controversy.

He told HT City, "I am living in South India, whenever a film is signed, I will go to shoot it. I am only committed to Akshay Kumar to do this film (as a maker), I don't know anybody else."

Furthermore, he added, "You won't see a single comment of mine on the whole issue till today. I don't believe in the politics of cinema. Suniel, Akshay and Paresh are my best friends. There was a difference of opinion between them that has been sorted out. This is all I know. I don't think anybody else is involved in it."

He elaborated, "Akshay, Paresh and Suniel told me we all discussed and have decided to do the film; it has nothing to do with any other individual. Somebody is saying so and so is involved, but there's nothing. To the best of my knowledge, the three actors decided to do the film and informed me."

As for Saif Ali Khan, he was last seen in Netflix's Jewel Thief and also featured in Devara: Part 1 and Adipurush, which released in theatres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)